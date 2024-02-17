Who's Playing

Idaho State Bengals @ Idaho Vandals

Current Records: Idaho State 11-15, Idaho 9-16

How To Watch

What to Know

Idaho will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Idaho State Bengals will face off in a Big Sky battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at ICCU Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Thursday, the Vandals were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 70-69 to the Wildcats. Idaho has struggled against the Wildcats recently, as their match on Thursday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Idaho State unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Thursday. They took a 88-82 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Eagles. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

The Vandals have not been sharp recently as the team's lost ten of their last 12 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-16 record this season. As for the Bengals, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-15.

While the two teams both let their fans down in their last outings, both still covered. Looking forward, Idaho State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Idaho might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Idaho came up short against the Bengals in their previous matchup back in January, falling 64-59. Will Idaho have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Idaho State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Idaho, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 133 points.

Series History

Idaho State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Idaho.