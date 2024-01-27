Who's Playing

N. Colorado Bears @ Idaho Vandals

Current Records: N. Colorado 11-8, Idaho 7-12

How To Watch

What to Know

N. Colorado is 9-1 against Idaho since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big Sky battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at ICCU Arena. Despite being away, N. Colorado is looking at a 6.5-point advantage in the spread.

N. Colorado and Eastern Washington couldn't quite live up to the 162-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Bears fell just short of the Eagles by a score of 77-74. N. Colorado has struggled against Eastern Washington recently, as their match on Thursday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Idaho's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their sixth straight loss. The matchup between the Vandals and the Lumberjacks wasn't particularly close, with the Vandals falling 75-60. Idaho didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Bears' loss dropped their record down to 11-8. As for the Vandals, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost eight of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-12 record this season.

N. Colorado couldn't quite finish off Idaho when the teams last played back in February of 2023 and fell 84-82. Can N. Colorado avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

N. Colorado is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Idaho, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152 points.

Series History

N. Colorado has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Idaho.