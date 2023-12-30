Who's Playing

Portland State Vikings @ Idaho Vandals

Current Records: Portland State 9-4, Idaho 7-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho

ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Portland State is 8-2 against Idaho since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Portland State Vikings' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Idaho Vandals at 5:00 p.m. ET on December 30th at ICCU Arena. Portland State might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 21 turnovers on Thursday.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Portland State found out the hard way on Thursday. They took a serious blow against the Eagles, falling 91-57. Portland State has struggled against Eastern Washington recently, as their matchup on Thursday was their eighth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, after a 82-76 finish the last time they played, Idaho and Sacramento State decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Vandals had just enough and edged the Hornets out 61-58. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

The Vikings' defeat dropped their record down to 9-4. As for the Vandals, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-6.

Portland State skirted past Idaho 69-66 when the teams last played back in February. The rematch might be a little tougher for Portland State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Portland State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Idaho.