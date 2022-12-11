Who's Playing

California Riverside @ Idaho

Current Records: California Riverside 5-3; Idaho 4-5

What to Know

The Idaho Vandals have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the California Riverside Highlanders at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 11 at ICCU Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in November of 2019, where California Riverside won 58-51, we could be in for a big score.

The Vandals beat the North Dakota Fighting Hawks 76-66 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Highlanders were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 65-60 to the California Baptist Lancers.

Idaho's win brought them up to 4-5 while California Riverside's defeat pulled them down to 5-3. Idaho is 2-1 after wins this year, and California Riverside is 2-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho

ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

California Riverside won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.