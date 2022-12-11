Who's Playing

California Riverside @ Idaho

Current Records: California Riverside 5-3; Idaho 4-5

What to Know

The Idaho Vandals' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the California Riverside Highlanders at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 11 at ICCU Arena. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 109 points combined.

The Vandals picked up a 76-66 victory over the North Dakota Fighting Hawks last week.

Meanwhile, California Riverside was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap two weeks ago as they fell 65-60 to the California Baptist Lancers.

Idaho is expected to lose this next one by 6. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Idaho is now 4-5 while California Riverside sits at 5-3. Idaho is 2-1 after wins this year, and the Highlanders are 2-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho

ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Highlanders are a solid 6-point favorite against the Vandals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Highlanders as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

California Riverside won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.