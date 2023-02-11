Who's Playing

Eastern Washington @ Idaho

Current Records: Eastern Washington 18-7; Idaho 9-16

What to Know

The Eastern Washington Eagles' road trip will continue as they head to ICCU Arena at 4 p.m. ET Saturday to face off against the Idaho Vandals. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Eagles were able to grind out a solid win over the Portland State Vikings on Saturday, winning 98-88.

Meanwhile, Idaho didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Sacramento State Hornets on Saturday, but they still walked away with an 82-76 victory.

Eastern Washington is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (10-4), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought Eastern Washington up to 18-7 and Idaho to 9-16. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Eastern Washington ranks ninth in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.30% on the season. Less enviably, the Vandals have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.90% from the floor on average, which is the 10th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Idaho.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho

ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Eagles are a solid 7-point favorite against the Vandals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Eagles, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Eastern Washington have won nine out of their last 16 games against Idaho.