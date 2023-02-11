Who's Playing
Eastern Washington @ Idaho
Current Records: Eastern Washington 18-7; Idaho 9-16
What to Know
The Eastern Washington Eagles' road trip will continue as they head to ICCU Arena at 4 p.m. ET Saturday to face off against the Idaho Vandals. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Eagles were able to grind out a solid win over the Portland State Vikings on Saturday, winning 98-88.
Meanwhile, Idaho didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Sacramento State Hornets on Saturday, but they still walked away with an 82-76 victory.
Eastern Washington is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (10-4), so they might be worth a quick bet.
The wins brought Eastern Washington up to 18-7 and Idaho to 9-16. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Eastern Washington ranks ninth in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.30% on the season. Less enviably, the Vandals have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.90% from the floor on average, which is the 10th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Idaho.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
Odds
The Eagles are a solid 7-point favorite against the Vandals, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Eagles, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Eastern Washington have won nine out of their last 16 games against Idaho.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Eastern Washington 95 vs. Idaho 74
- Feb 19, 2022 - Idaho 83 vs. Eastern Washington 80
- Jan 08, 2022 - Eastern Washington 96 vs. Idaho 93
- Feb 06, 2021 - Eastern Washington 90 vs. Idaho 64
- Feb 04, 2021 - Eastern Washington 89 vs. Idaho 75
- Feb 13, 2020 - Idaho 74 vs. Eastern Washington 71
- Jan 16, 2020 - Eastern Washington 78 vs. Idaho 75
- Feb 18, 2019 - Eastern Washington 82 vs. Idaho 57
- Jan 03, 2019 - Idaho 74 vs. Eastern Washington 71
- Feb 09, 2018 - Idaho 66 vs. Eastern Washington 64
- Jan 12, 2018 - Idaho 58 vs. Eastern Washington 51
- Feb 17, 2017 - Eastern Washington 77 vs. Idaho 67
- Dec 30, 2016 - Eastern Washington 69 vs. Idaho 62
- Mar 10, 2016 - Idaho 77 vs. Eastern Washington 73
- Feb 27, 2016 - Idaho 66 vs. Eastern Washington 62
- Jan 09, 2016 - Eastern Washington 74 vs. Idaho 60