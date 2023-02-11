Who's Playing
Eastern Washington @ Idaho
Current Records: Eastern Washington 18-7; Idaho 9-16
What to Know
The Idaho Vandals will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Idaho and the Eastern Washington Eagles will face off in a Big Sky battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at ICCU Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Vandals beat the Sacramento State Hornets 82-76 on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Eastern Washington beat the Portland State Vikings 98-88 on Saturday.
The wins brought Idaho up to 9-16 and Eastern Washington to 18-7. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Idaho has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.90% from the floor on average, which is the eighth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Eagles' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with a 49.30% field goal percentage, good for ninth best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Eastern Washington have won nine out of their last 16 games against Idaho.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Eastern Washington 95 vs. Idaho 74
- Feb 19, 2022 - Idaho 83 vs. Eastern Washington 80
- Jan 08, 2022 - Eastern Washington 96 vs. Idaho 93
- Feb 06, 2021 - Eastern Washington 90 vs. Idaho 64
- Feb 04, 2021 - Eastern Washington 89 vs. Idaho 75
- Feb 13, 2020 - Idaho 74 vs. Eastern Washington 71
- Jan 16, 2020 - Eastern Washington 78 vs. Idaho 75
- Feb 18, 2019 - Eastern Washington 82 vs. Idaho 57
- Jan 03, 2019 - Idaho 74 vs. Eastern Washington 71
- Feb 09, 2018 - Idaho 66 vs. Eastern Washington 64
- Jan 12, 2018 - Idaho 58 vs. Eastern Washington 51
- Feb 17, 2017 - Eastern Washington 77 vs. Idaho 67
- Dec 30, 2016 - Eastern Washington 69 vs. Idaho 62
- Mar 10, 2016 - Idaho 77 vs. Eastern Washington 73
- Feb 27, 2016 - Idaho 66 vs. Eastern Washington 62
- Jan 09, 2016 - Eastern Washington 74 vs. Idaho 60