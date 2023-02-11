Who's Playing

Eastern Washington @ Idaho

Current Records: Eastern Washington 18-7; Idaho 9-16

What to Know

The Idaho Vandals will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Idaho and the Eastern Washington Eagles will face off in a Big Sky battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at ICCU Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Vandals beat the Sacramento State Hornets 82-76 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Eastern Washington beat the Portland State Vikings 98-88 on Saturday.

The wins brought Idaho up to 9-16 and Eastern Washington to 18-7. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Idaho has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.90% from the floor on average, which is the eighth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Eagles' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with a 49.30% field goal percentage, good for ninth best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho

ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Eastern Washington have won nine out of their last 16 games against Idaho.