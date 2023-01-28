Who's Playing
Idaho State @ Idaho
Current Records: Idaho State 7-14; Idaho 8-14
What to Know
The Idaho Vandals haven't won a game against the Idaho State Bengals since March 7 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Vandals and Idaho State will face off in a Big Sky battle at 5 p.m. ET at ICCU Arena.
Idaho came up short against the Weber State Wildcats on Thursday, falling 73-65.
Meanwhile, the contest between Idaho State and the Eastern Washington Eagles on Thursday was not particularly close, with Idaho State falling 81-68.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Idaho is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
Odds
The Vandals are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vandals as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Idaho State have won eight out of their last 12 games against Idaho.
- Feb 10, 2022 - Idaho State 79 vs. Idaho 70
- Jan 15, 2022 - Idaho State 81 vs. Idaho 74
- Feb 13, 2021 - Idaho State 64 vs. Idaho 58
- Feb 11, 2021 - Idaho State 69 vs. Idaho 43
- Mar 07, 2020 - Idaho 80 vs. Idaho State 76
- Dec 28, 2019 - Idaho State 62 vs. Idaho 60
- Mar 09, 2019 - Idaho State 70 vs. Idaho 68
- Dec 29, 2018 - Idaho State 72 vs. Idaho 55
- Feb 22, 2018 - Idaho State 86 vs. Idaho 83
- Feb 23, 2017 - Idaho 69 vs. Idaho State 61
- Jan 14, 2017 - Idaho 77 vs. Idaho State 62
- Mar 05, 2016 - Idaho 80 vs. Idaho State 70