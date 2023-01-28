Who's Playing

Idaho State @ Idaho

Current Records: Idaho State 7-14; Idaho 8-14

What to Know

The Idaho Vandals haven't won a game against the Idaho State Bengals since March 7 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Vandals and Idaho State will face off in a Big Sky battle at 5 p.m. ET at ICCU Arena.

Idaho came up short against the Weber State Wildcats on Thursday, falling 73-65.

Meanwhile, the contest between Idaho State and the Eastern Washington Eagles on Thursday was not particularly close, with Idaho State falling 81-68.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Idaho is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho

ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Vandals are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vandals as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Idaho State have won eight out of their last 12 games against Idaho.