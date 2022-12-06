Who's Playing

North Dakota @ Idaho

Current Records: North Dakota 5-5; Idaho 3-5

What to Know

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks haven't won a matchup against the Idaho Vandals since March 10 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. North Dakota's road trip will continue as they head to ICCU Arena at 9 p.m. ET to face off against Idaho. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

The Fighting Hawks were expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and, well, they did. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 90-69 walloping at the Portland Pilots' hands. The top scorer for North Dakota was forward Mitchell Sueker (15 points).

Meanwhile, Idaho simply couldn't be stopped this past Friday, as they easily beat the Northern Illinois Huskies at home 84-47.

North Dakota is now 5-5 while the Vandals sit at 3-5. Idaho is 1-1 after wins this year, and the Fighting Hawks are 2-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho

ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Vandals are a slight 2-point favorite against the Fighting Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vandals as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Idaho have won five out of their last seven games against North Dakota.