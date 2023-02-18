Who's Playing

Northern Arizona @ Idaho

Current Records: Northern Arizona 7-21; Idaho 10-17

What to Know

The Idaho Vandals have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at 3 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at ICCU Arena. The Vandals will be strutting in after a win while Northern Arizona will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was a close one, but on Thursday Idaho sidestepped the Northern Colorado Bears for an 84-82 victory.

Meanwhile, the game between the Lumberjacks and the Eastern Washington Eagles on Thursday was not particularly close, with Northern Arizona falling 72-55.

Idaho's victory brought them up to 10-17 while Northern Arizona's loss pulled them down to 7-21. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Vandals have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.70% from the floor on average, which is the 14th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Northern Arizona has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.50% from the floor on average, which is the 23rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho

ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Northern Arizona have won eight out of their last 15 games against Idaho.