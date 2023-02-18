Who's Playing
Northern Arizona @ Idaho
Current Records: Northern Arizona 7-21; Idaho 10-17
What to Know
The Idaho Vandals will play host again and welcome the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks to ICCU Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET Saturday. The Vandals are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.
Things were close when Idaho and the Northern Colorado Bears clashed on Thursday, but Idaho ultimately edged out the opposition 84-82.
Meanwhile, the game between Northern Arizona and the Eastern Washington Eagles on Thursday was not particularly close, with Northern Arizona falling 72-55.
Idaho is now 10-17 while the Lumberjacks sit at 7-21. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Vandals have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.70% from the floor on average, which is the 14th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Northern Arizona has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.50% from the floor on average, which is the 23rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $4.00
Odds
The Vandals are a slight 2-point favorite against the Lumberjacks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vandals as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Northern Arizona have won eight out of their last 15 games against Idaho.
- Jan 19, 2023 - Idaho 88 vs. Northern Arizona 83
- Mar 05, 2022 - Idaho 78 vs. Northern Arizona 69
- Jan 17, 2022 - Northern Arizona 74 vs. Idaho 72
- Jan 02, 2021 - Northern Arizona 83 vs. Idaho 78
- Dec 31, 2020 - Northern Arizona 78 vs. Idaho 65
- Feb 20, 2020 - Northern Arizona 78 vs. Idaho 61
- Feb 01, 2020 - Northern Arizona 77 vs. Idaho 72
- Feb 21, 2019 - Northern Arizona 75 vs. Idaho 54
- Feb 02, 2019 - Northern Arizona 86 vs. Idaho 73
- Mar 01, 2018 - Idaho 66 vs. Northern Arizona 52
- Jan 20, 2018 - Idaho 84 vs. Northern Arizona 80
- Mar 02, 2017 - Idaho 77 vs. Northern Arizona 75
- Jan 21, 2017 - Idaho 65 vs. Northern Arizona 49
- Feb 06, 2016 - Northern Arizona 72 vs. Idaho 70
- Jan 14, 2016 - Idaho 83 vs. Northern Arizona 76