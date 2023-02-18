Who's Playing

Northern Arizona @ Idaho

Current Records: Northern Arizona 7-21; Idaho 10-17

What to Know

The Idaho Vandals will play host again and welcome the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks to ICCU Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET Saturday. The Vandals are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.

Things were close when Idaho and the Northern Colorado Bears clashed on Thursday, but Idaho ultimately edged out the opposition 84-82.

Meanwhile, the game between Northern Arizona and the Eastern Washington Eagles on Thursday was not particularly close, with Northern Arizona falling 72-55.

Idaho is now 10-17 while the Lumberjacks sit at 7-21. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Vandals have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.70% from the floor on average, which is the 14th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Northern Arizona has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.50% from the floor on average, which is the 23rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho

ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Vandals are a slight 2-point favorite against the Lumberjacks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vandals as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Northern Arizona have won eight out of their last 15 games against Idaho.