Who's Playing
Northern Colorado @ Idaho
Current Records: Northern Colorado 10-16; Idaho 9-17
What to Know
After a three-game homestand, the Northern Colorado Bears will be on the road. Northern Colorado and the Idaho Vandals will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at ICCU Arena. Bragging rights belong to the Bears for now since they're up 11-3 across their past 14 matchups.
While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Northern Colorado and the Sacramento State Hornets this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Northern Colorado wrapped it up with a 70-54 win at home.
Meanwhile, Idaho came up short against the Eastern Washington Eagles this past Saturday, falling 73-66.
Northern Colorado's victory brought them up to 10-16 while the Vandals' loss pulled them down to 9-17. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bears have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.30% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Idaho's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with a 48.30% field goal percentage, good for 18th best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Northern Colorado have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Idaho.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Northern Colorado 73 vs. Idaho 67
- Feb 26, 2022 - Northern Colorado 98 vs. Idaho 94
- Jan 20, 2022 - Northern Colorado 87 vs. Idaho 70
- Jan 16, 2021 - Northern Colorado 75 vs. Idaho 61
- Jan 14, 2021 - Northern Colorado 74 vs. Idaho 54
- Feb 27, 2020 - Northern Colorado 93 vs. Idaho 49
- Jan 25, 2020 - Northern Colorado 74 vs. Idaho 53
- Feb 14, 2019 - Northern Colorado 75 vs. Idaho 47
- Jan 05, 2019 - Northern Colorado 83 vs. Idaho 79
- Jan 25, 2018 - Northern Colorado 80 vs. Idaho 63
- Dec 31, 2017 - Northern Colorado 81 vs. Idaho 77
- Feb 09, 2017 - Idaho 88 vs. Northern Colorado 76
- Feb 11, 2016 - Idaho 73 vs. Northern Colorado 67
- Jan 02, 2016 - Idaho 75 vs. Northern Colorado 70