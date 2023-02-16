Who's Playing

Northern Colorado @ Idaho

Current Records: Northern Colorado 10-16; Idaho 9-17

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Northern Colorado Bears will be on the road. Northern Colorado and the Idaho Vandals will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at ICCU Arena. Bragging rights belong to the Bears for now since they're up 11-3 across their past 14 matchups.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Northern Colorado and the Sacramento State Hornets this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Northern Colorado wrapped it up with a 70-54 win at home.

Meanwhile, Idaho came up short against the Eastern Washington Eagles this past Saturday, falling 73-66.

Northern Colorado's victory brought them up to 10-16 while the Vandals' loss pulled them down to 9-17. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bears have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.30% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Idaho's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with a 48.30% field goal percentage, good for 18th best in college basketball.

Series History

Northern Colorado have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Idaho.