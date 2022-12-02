Who's Playing

Northern Illinois @ Idaho

Current Records: Northern Illinois 3-5; Idaho 2-5

What to Know

The Northern Illinois Huskies are on the road again Friday and play against the Idaho Vandals at 9 p.m. ET Dec. 2 at ICCU Arena. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.

Everything went NIU's way against the Eastern Illinois Panthers on Wednesday as they made off with a 90-70 win.

Meanwhile, things were close when Idaho and the Pacific Tigers clashed last week, but the Vandals ultimately edged out the opposition 84-81. It took four tries, but Idaho can finally say that they have a victory on the road.

Their wins bumped NIU to 3-5 and Idaho to 2-5. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho

ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Huskies as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Northern Illinois have won both of the games they've played against Idaho in the last eight years.