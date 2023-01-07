Who's Playing
Portland State @ Idaho
Current Records: Portland State 6-9; Idaho 6-10
What to Know
The Portland State Vikings are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Idaho Vandals at 5 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at ICCU Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Idaho winning the first 84-79 on the road and the Vikings taking the second 79-68.
On Thursday, Portland State lost to the Eastern Washington Eagles on the road by a decisive 92-80 margin.
Idaho lost a heartbreaker to the Sacramento State Hornets when they met last March, and they left with a heavy heart again on Thursday. Idaho fell just short of Sacramento State by a score of 85-83.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Portland State have won seven out of their last 13 games against Idaho.
- Mar 03, 2022 - Portland State 79 vs. Idaho 68
- Jan 24, 2022 - Idaho 84 vs. Portland State 79
- Feb 20, 2021 - Portland State 71 vs. Idaho 40
- Feb 18, 2021 - Portland State 84 vs. Idaho 64
- Feb 17, 2020 - Portland State 90 vs. Idaho 69
- Jan 02, 2020 - Idaho 72 vs. Portland State 61
- Feb 28, 2019 - Portland State 67 vs. Idaho 65
- Jan 26, 2019 - Portland State 69 vs. Idaho 53
- Feb 01, 2018 - Idaho 97 vs. Portland State 88
- Jan 06, 2018 - Portland State 73 vs. Idaho 72
- Feb 02, 2017 - Idaho 89 vs. Portland State 72
- Feb 18, 2016 - Idaho 80 vs. Portland State 74
- Jan 30, 2016 - Idaho 56 vs. Portland State 55