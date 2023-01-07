Who's Playing

Portland State @ Idaho

Current Records: Portland State 6-9; Idaho 6-10

What to Know

The Portland State Vikings are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Idaho Vandals at 5 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at ICCU Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Idaho winning the first 84-79 on the road and the Vikings taking the second 79-68.

On Thursday, Portland State lost to the Eastern Washington Eagles on the road by a decisive 92-80 margin.

Idaho lost a heartbreaker to the Sacramento State Hornets when they met last March, and they left with a heavy heart again on Thursday. Idaho fell just short of Sacramento State by a score of 85-83.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho

ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Portland State have won seven out of their last 13 games against Idaho.