Who's Playing
Portland State @ Idaho
Current Records: Portland State 6-9; Idaho 6-10
What to Know
The Portland State Vikings' road trip will continue as they head to ICCU Arena at 5 p.m. ET Saturday to face off against the Idaho Vandals. The teams split their matchups last year, with Idaho winning the first 84-79 on the road and the Vikings taking the second 79-68.
On Thursday, Portland State lost to the Eastern Washington Eagles on the road by a decisive 92-80 margin.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Vandals as they fell 85-83 to the Sacramento State Hornets on Thursday. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Idaho, who fell 57-54 when the teams previously met last March.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Portland State is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
Odds
The Vikings are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Vandals, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Portland State have won seven out of their last 13 games against Idaho.
- Mar 03, 2022 - Portland State 79 vs. Idaho 68
- Jan 24, 2022 - Idaho 84 vs. Portland State 79
- Feb 20, 2021 - Portland State 71 vs. Idaho 40
- Feb 18, 2021 - Portland State 84 vs. Idaho 64
- Feb 17, 2020 - Portland State 90 vs. Idaho 69
- Jan 02, 2020 - Idaho 72 vs. Portland State 61
- Feb 28, 2019 - Portland State 67 vs. Idaho 65
- Jan 26, 2019 - Portland State 69 vs. Idaho 53
- Feb 01, 2018 - Idaho 97 vs. Portland State 88
- Jan 06, 2018 - Portland State 73 vs. Idaho 72
- Feb 02, 2017 - Idaho 89 vs. Portland State 72
- Feb 18, 2016 - Idaho 80 vs. Portland State 74
- Jan 30, 2016 - Idaho 56 vs. Portland State 55