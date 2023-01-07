Who's Playing

Portland State @ Idaho

Current Records: Portland State 6-9; Idaho 6-10

What to Know

The Portland State Vikings' road trip will continue as they head to ICCU Arena at 5 p.m. ET Saturday to face off against the Idaho Vandals. The teams split their matchups last year, with Idaho winning the first 84-79 on the road and the Vikings taking the second 79-68.

On Thursday, Portland State lost to the Eastern Washington Eagles on the road by a decisive 92-80 margin.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Vandals as they fell 85-83 to the Sacramento State Hornets on Thursday. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Idaho, who fell 57-54 when the teams previously met last March.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Portland State is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho

ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Vikings are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Vandals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Portland State have won seven out of their last 13 games against Idaho.