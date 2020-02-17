Idaho vs. Portland State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 17 predictions from proven model

The Idaho Vandals and the Portland State Vikings are set to square off in a Big Sky matchup at 10:05 p.m. ET Monday at The Viking Pavilion. Portland State is 12-14 overall and 7-3 at home, while the Vandals are 7-17 overall and 2-9 on the road. Idaho has lost eight of its past 10 games. Portland State has lost four of its past six. The Vikings are favored by 11 points in the latest Portland State vs. Idaho odds, while the over-under is set at 148.5. Before entering any Idaho vs. Portland State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Portland State vs. Idaho spread: Portland State -11

Portland State vs. Idaho over-under: 148.5 points

Portland State vs. Idaho money line: Portland State -683, Idaho 471

What you need to know about Idaho

This past Thursday, Idaho narrowly escaped with a win, as the team edged the Eastern Washington Eagles 74-71. Trevon Allen scored 32 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Idaho squandered a 24-point lead but held on for the win.

Idaho won the last meeting between these teams on January 2, 72-61.

What you need to know about Portland State

Portland State came up short against Eastern Washington this past Saturday, falling 89-81. Matt Hauser had 24 points. Holland Woods scored 18 points and had six steals. He leads the team in scoring with 17.3 points per game.

