Idaho vs. Portland State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 17 predictions from proven model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Idaho and Portland State.
The Idaho Vandals and the Portland State Vikings are set to square off in a Big Sky matchup at 10:05 p.m. ET Monday at The Viking Pavilion. Portland State is 12-14 overall and 7-3 at home, while the Vandals are 7-17 overall and 2-9 on the road. Idaho has lost eight of its past 10 games. Portland State has lost four of its past six. The Vikings are favored by 11 points in the latest Portland State vs. Idaho odds, while the over-under is set at 148.5. Before entering any Idaho vs. Portland State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 15 of the 2019-20 season on a 42-27 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Portland State vs. Idaho. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Idaho vs. Portland State:
- Portland State vs. Idaho spread: Portland State -11
- Portland State vs. Idaho over-under: 148.5 points
- Portland State vs. Idaho money line: Portland State -683, Idaho 471
What you need to know about Idaho
This past Thursday, Idaho narrowly escaped with a win, as the team edged the Eastern Washington Eagles 74-71. Trevon Allen scored 32 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Idaho squandered a 24-point lead but held on for the win.
Idaho won the last meeting between these teams on January 2, 72-61.
What you need to know about Portland State
Portland State came up short against Eastern Washington this past Saturday, falling 89-81. Matt Hauser had 24 points. Holland Woods scored 18 points and had six steals. He leads the team in scoring with 17.3 points per game.
How to make Idaho vs. Portland State picks
The model has simulated Portland State vs. Idaho 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Idaho vs. Portland State? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Portland State vs. Idaho spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
