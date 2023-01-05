Who's Playing

Sacramento State @ Idaho

Current Records: Sacramento State 8-6; Idaho 6-9

What to Know

The Sacramento State Hornets won both of their matches against the Idaho Vandals last season (83-51 and 57-54) and are aiming for the same result Thursday. The Hornets and Idaho will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET at ICCU Arena. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 111 points combined.

The Portland State Vikings typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Sacramento State proved too difficult a challenge. Sacramento State wrapped up 2022 with a 74-63 victory over Portland State.

Meanwhile, Idaho's 2022 ended with a 67-56 loss against the Montana Grizzlies on Saturday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Hornets are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Sacramento State, who are 7-6 against the spread.

Sacramento State is now 8-6 while Idaho sits at 6-9. Sacramento State is 5-2 after wins this year, and Idaho is 3-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho

ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Hornets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Vandals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Sacramento State have won eight out of their last 14 games against Idaho.