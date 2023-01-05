Who's Playing
Sacramento State @ Idaho
Current Records: Sacramento State 8-6; Idaho 6-9
What to Know
The Sacramento State Hornets won both of their matches against the Idaho Vandals last season (83-51 and 57-54) and are aiming for the same result Thursday. The Hornets and Idaho will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET at ICCU Arena. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 111 points combined.
The Portland State Vikings typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Sacramento State proved too difficult a challenge. Sacramento State wrapped up 2022 with a 74-63 victory over Portland State.
Meanwhile, Idaho's 2022 ended with a 67-56 loss against the Montana Grizzlies on Saturday.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Hornets are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Sacramento State, who are 7-6 against the spread.
Sacramento State is now 8-6 while Idaho sits at 6-9. Sacramento State is 5-2 after wins this year, and Idaho is 3-5 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.00
Odds
The Hornets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Vandals, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Sacramento State have won eight out of their last 14 games against Idaho.
- Mar 09, 2022 - Sacramento State 57 vs. Idaho 54
- Feb 24, 2022 - Sacramento State 83 vs. Idaho 51
- Jan 22, 2022 - Idaho 73 vs. Sacramento State 72
- Dec 05, 2020 - Sacramento State 73 vs. Idaho 57
- Dec 03, 2020 - Sacramento State 77 vs. Idaho 55
- Feb 22, 2020 - Sacramento State 67 vs. Idaho 56
- Feb 03, 2020 - Idaho 67 vs. Sacramento State 53
- Mar 02, 2019 - Idaho 94 vs. Sacramento State 90
- Jan 24, 2019 - Sacramento State 69 vs. Idaho 48
- Feb 03, 2018 - Idaho 81 vs. Sacramento State 58
- Jan 04, 2018 - Idaho 69 vs. Sacramento State 68
- Feb 04, 2017 - Idaho 81 vs. Sacramento State 67
- Feb 20, 2016 - Sacramento State 68 vs. Idaho 65
- Jan 28, 2016 - Sacramento State 65 vs. Idaho 63