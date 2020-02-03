Idaho vs. Sacramento State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, predictions for Feb. 3 from proven model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Idaho and Sacramento State.
The Idaho Vandals and the Sacramento State Hornets are set to square off in a Big Sky matchup at 10:05 p.m. ET tonight at The Hornets Nest. Sacramento State is 11-8 overall and 8-1 at home, while the Vandals are 5-15 overall and 0-8 on the road. The Hornets have lost four of their past five games. Idaho, meanwhile, is on a six-game losing streak. The Hornets are favored by 11-points in the latest Sacramento State vs. Idaho odds, while the over-under is set at 121.5. Before entering any Idaho vs. Sacramento State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 13 of the 2019-20 season on a 22-13 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Idaho vs. Sacramento State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Idaho vs. Sacramento State:
- Idaho vs. Sacramento State spread: Sacramento State -11
- Idaho vs. Sacramento State over-under: 121.5 points
- Idaho vs. Sacramento State money line: Sacramento State -704, Idaho 493
What you need to know about Sacramento State
Sacramento State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as the Hornets fell 59-54 to the Eastern Washington Eagles. The Hornets have scored less than 55 points in each of their past four defeats. The Eagles were held to a season-low 32 points in the second half, but the Hornets only scored 25. Joshua Patton had 11 points for Sacramento State, while Ethan Esposito secured seven rebounds.
What you need to know about Idaho
Idaho fell 77-72 to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Saturday. Trevon Allen had 26 points and five steals for the Vandals, while Marquell Fraser had 13 points and six rebounds. Idaho's last win came on January 2. Four of the Vandals' last six losses have come by five points or less. Despite losing six straight games overall, the Vandals have covered the spread in four of their last six road games against Sacramento State.
How to make Idaho vs. Sacramento State picks
The model has simulated Sacramento State vs. Idaho 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Idaho vs. Sacramento State? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Idaho vs. Sacramento State spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
