Who's Playing

Utah Tech @ Idaho

Current Records: Utah Tech 1-3; Idaho 1-3

What to Know

The Utah Tech Trailblazers will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to ICCU Arena at 5 p.m. ET Saturday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Things couldn't have gone much worse for Utah Tech as they lost 104-77 to the Arizona Wildcats on Thursday. The Trailblazers were surely aware of their 27.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. They got double-digit scores from five players: guard Noa Gonsalves (13), guard Cameron Gooden (12), guard Frank Staine (12), forward Dancell Leter (12), and forward Trey Edmonds (11).

Meanwhile, the Idaho Vandals came up short against the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners on Wednesday, falling 52-43.

Utah Tech is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 1-3. Utah Tech and Idaho are both 1-1 after wins this season, but that symmetry won't hold for long.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho

ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.99

Odds

The Trailblazers are a 5-point favorite against the Vandals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trailblazers as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.