Who's Playing

Utah Tech @ Idaho

Current Records: Utah Tech 1-3; Idaho 1-3

What to Know

The Utah Tech Trailblazers are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the Idaho Vandals at 5 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at ICCU Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Trailblazers were expected to have a tough go of it on Thursday, and, well, they did. They have to be aching after a bruising 104-77 loss to the Arizona Wildcats. Five players on Utah Tech scored in the double digits: guard Noa Gonsalves (13), guard Cameron Gooden (12), guard Frank Staine (12), forward Dancell Leter (12), and forward Trey Edmonds (11).

Meanwhile, Idaho came up short against the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners on Wednesday, falling 52-43.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 1-3. Utah Tech and Idaho are both 1-1 after wins this year, but that symmetry won't hold for long.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho

ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.