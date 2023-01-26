Who's Playing
Weber State @ Idaho
Current Records: Weber State 10-10; Idaho 8-13
What to Know
The Weber State Wildcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Wildcats and the Idaho Vandals will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at ICCU Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Weber State winning the first 84-74 at home and Idaho taking the second 83-79.
The Sacramento State Hornets typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Weber State proved too difficult a challenge. Weber State had just enough and edged out Sacramento State 50-48.
Meanwhile, the Vandals were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 73-67 to the Northern Colorado Bears.
The Wildcats' victory brought them up to 10-10 while Idaho's loss pulled them down to 8-13. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Weber State is stumbling into the contest with the 33rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.2 on average. Idaho's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with a 48.20% field goal percentage, good for 24th best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.75
Odds
The Wildcats are a slight 2-point favorite against the Vandals, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Weber State have won eight out of their last 12 games against Idaho.
- Feb 12, 2022 - Idaho 83 vs. Weber State 79
- Jan 13, 2022 - Weber State 84 vs. Idaho 74
- Jan 30, 2021 - Weber State 81 vs. Idaho 62
- Jan 28, 2021 - Weber State 81 vs. Idaho 56
- Mar 05, 2020 - Weber State 72 vs. Idaho 64
- Dec 30, 2019 - Weber State 69 vs. Idaho 68
- Mar 07, 2019 - Weber State 93 vs. Idaho 59
- Dec 31, 2018 - Weber State 93 vs. Idaho 87
- Feb 24, 2018 - Idaho 68 vs. Weber State 62
- Feb 25, 2017 - Idaho 83 vs. Weber State 78
- Jan 12, 2017 - Weber State 91 vs. Idaho 66
- Mar 03, 2016 - Idaho 62 vs. Weber State 58