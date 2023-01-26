Who's Playing

Weber State @ Idaho

Current Records: Weber State 10-10; Idaho 8-13

What to Know

The Weber State Wildcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Wildcats and the Idaho Vandals will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at ICCU Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Weber State winning the first 84-74 at home and Idaho taking the second 83-79.

The Sacramento State Hornets typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Weber State proved too difficult a challenge. Weber State had just enough and edged out Sacramento State 50-48.

Meanwhile, the Vandals were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 73-67 to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Wildcats' victory brought them up to 10-10 while Idaho's loss pulled them down to 8-13. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Weber State is stumbling into the contest with the 33rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.2 on average. Idaho's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with a 48.20% field goal percentage, good for 24th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho

ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.75

Odds

The Wildcats are a slight 2-point favorite against the Vandals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Weber State have won eight out of their last 12 games against Idaho.