Kobe Bryant brought us countless iconic moments during his NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers. His signature shots, NBA Finals wins, moments with his family and that championship photo. For most, I probably don't even need to describe the picture for you to know what I'm talking about, which is a testament to how iconic he was.

For the few who didn't get an immediate visual, I'm talking about the slumped over of Bryant in the old school jacket holding the trophy while sitting in the locker room after the 2001 NBA Finals.

University of Illinois men's basketball player Ayo Dosunmu paid tribute to Bryant after winning the Big Ten championship Sunday when his team defeated Ohio State in overtime 91-88.

He recreated that photo. Check it out below:

He captioned the photo, "Job not finished," which is a famous Bryant quote from the 2009 playoffs.

Dosunmu was named the Big Ten Tournament's Most Outstanding Player after the win.

"It was crazy, thinking about all the things we've accomplished and knowing how I came on my visit with coach (Brad) Underwood and I told him these are the things we can accomplish," he said, via ESPN. "So to get up there, cut that net down and see that No. 1 seed come up there, it's just an unreal feeling."

Illinois will take on Drexel in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.