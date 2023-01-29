Who's Playing

Bradley @ Illinois-Chicago

Current Records: Bradley 14-8; Illinois-Chicago 9-13

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Bradley Braves will be on the road. Bradley and the Illinois-Chicago Flames will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 3 p.m. ET Sunday at Credit Union 1 Arena. The Braves will be strutting in after a win while Illinois-Chicago will be stumbling in from a loss.

Things were close when Bradley and the Illinois State Redbirds clashed this past Wednesday, but Bradley ultimately edged out the opposition 79-75. Bradley's forward Malevy Leons looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds along with three blocks.

Speaking of close games: the Flames were close but no cigar last week as they fell 63-59 to the Missouri State Bears. Guard Tre Anderson had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 40 minutes with 3-for-11 shooting and five turnovers.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Bradley's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Bradley's victory brought them up to 14-8 while Illinois-Chicago's defeat pulled them down to 9-13. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Bradley have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.80%, which places them 26th in college basketball. Less enviably, the Flames have only been able to knock down 41.20% percent of their shots, which is the 24th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Illinois-Chicago.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.20

Odds

The Braves are a big 9-point favorite against the Flames, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Bradley have won two out of their last three games against Illinois-Chicago.