Who's Playing

Loyola Chicago @ Illinois-Chicago

Current Records: Loyola Chicago 1-0; Illinois-Chicago 1-0

What to Know

The Illinois-Chicago Flames have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Loyola Chicago Ramblers at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Credit Union 1 Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Illinois-Chicago simply couldn't be stopped on Monday, as they easily beat the Trinity Christian Trolls at home 82-48.

Meanwhile, Loyola Chicago didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on Monday, but they still walked away with an 88-82 victory.

The wins brought the Flames up to 1-0 and the Ramblers to 1-0. A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Illinois-Chicago have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 28.10%, which places them 16th in college basketball. Less enviably, Loyola Chicago is 36th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 61.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Ramblers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Flames, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ramblers as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Loyola Chicago have won all of the games they've played against Illinois-Chicago in the last eight years.