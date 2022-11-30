Who's Playing

Missouri State @ Illinois-Chicago

Current Records: Missouri State 3-3; Illinois-Chicago 5-2

What to Know

The Illinois-Chicago Flames and the Missouri State Bears will face off in a Missouri Valley clash at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at Credit Union 1 Arena. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

While not quite a landslide, the game between Illinois-Chicago and the Green Bay Phoenix this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as the Flames wrapped it up with a 78-64 victory on the road.

Meanwhile, MSU strolled past the Oakland Golden Grizzlies with points to spare on Sunday, taking the matchup 76-64.

Illinois-Chicago is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Illinois-Chicago is now 5-2 while MSU sits at 3-3. The Flames are 2-2 after wins this year, the Bears 0-2.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.93

Odds

The Bears are a 4.5-point favorite against the Flames, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.