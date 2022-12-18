Who's Playing

Northeastern @ Illinois-Chicago

Current Records: Northeastern 3-6; Illinois-Chicago 7-4

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Northeastern Huskies will be on the road. They will take on the Illinois-Chicago Flames at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at Credit Union 1 Arena.

The Huskies escaped with a win on Saturday against the Holy Cross Crusaders by the margin of a single free throw, 59-58.

Meanwhile, Illinois-Chicago netted a 70-61 victory over the Prairie View A&M Panthers on Tuesday. The Flames' guard Jace Carter looked sharp as he had 15 points.

Their wins bumped Northeastern to 3-6 and Illinois-Chicago to 7-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Northeastern and Illinois-Chicago clash.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.