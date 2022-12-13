Who's Playing

Prairie View A&M @ Illinois-Chicago

Current Records: Prairie View A&M 4-5; Illinois-Chicago 6-4

What to Know

The Illinois-Chicago Flames will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will square off against the Prairie View A&M Panthers at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Credit Union 1 Arena. Illinois-Chicago will be strutting in after a win while Prairie View A&M will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Flames didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Western Michigan Broncos this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 62-56 victory. Illinois-Chicago's guard Jace Carter looked sharp as he had 18 points.

Meanwhile, Prairie View A&M came up short against the Northwestern Wildcats on Sunday, falling 61-51. One thing holding Prairie View A&M back was the mediocre play of guard Jeremiah Gambrell, Jr., who did not have his best game: he finished with 16 points on 6-for-22 shooting and turned the ball over six times in his 30 minutes on the court.

Illinois-Chicago is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Prairie View A&M's defeat took them down to 4-5 while Illinois-Chicago's win pulled them up to 6-4. We'll see if the Panthers can steal the Flames' luck or if Illinois-Chicago records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.74

Odds

The Flames are a 5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.