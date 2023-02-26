Who's Playing

Southern Illinois @ Illinois-Chicago

Current Records: Southern Illinois 21-9; Illinois-Chicago 12-18

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Southern Illinois Salukis will be on the road. SIU and the Illinois-Chicago Flames will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at Credit Union 1 Arena. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Salukis made easy work of the Northern Iowa Panthers on Wednesday and carried off an 86-63 win. Among those leading the charge for SIU was guard Lance Jones, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 28 points. Jones' performance made up for a slower contest against the Bradley Braves on Sunday.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Illinois-Chicago beat the Evansville Aces 82-76 on Wednesday. It was another big night for Illinois-Chicago's guard Jace Carter, who had 22 points along with eight boards.

The wins brought SIU up to 21-9 and the Flames to 12-18. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Salukis are stumbling into the matchup with the 39th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.5 on average. Illinois-Chicago has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.60% percent of their shots, which is the 28th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Southern Illinois won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.