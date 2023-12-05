Who's Playing

FAU Owls @ Illinois Fighting Illini

Current Records: FAU 7-1, Illinois 6-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

FAU has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Tuesday. They will face off against the Illinois Fighting Illini at 6:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. One thing working in FAU's favor is that they have posted big point totals in their last five matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 19.2% better than the opposition, a fact FAU proved on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 90-74 victory over the Cougars.

FAU's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Johnell Davis, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 10 rebounds. Vladislav Goldin was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Illinois waltzed into Saturday's contest with three straight wins but they left with four. They took down the Scarlet Knights 76-58.

Among those leading the charge was Terrence Shannon Jr., who shot 4-for-7 from long range and dropped a double-double on 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Owls to 7-1 and the Cougars to 4-4.

FAU and Illinois pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, Illinois is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. FAU might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. FAU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.9 points per game. However, it's not like Illinois struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.6 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

FAU is a slight 2-point favorite against Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

Series History

FAU won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.