Who's Playing

Michigan Wolverines @ Illinois Fighting Illini

Current Records: Michigan 8-16, Illinois 17-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Michigan has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They and the Illinois Fighting Illini will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at State Farm Center. Michigan is no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

Last Saturday, the Wolverines found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 79-59 punch to the gut against the Cornhuskers. Michigan was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 45-25.

Nimari Burnett put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 18 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Illinois unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 88-80 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Spartans. Illinois found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 25.8% worse than the opposition.

Despite the defeat, Illinois got a solid performance out of Terrence Shannon Jr., who scored 28 points along with seven rebounds. Shannon Jr. didn't help Illinois' cause all that much against the Cornhuskers last Sunday but the same can't be said for this game. Coleman Hawkins was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with seven assists and two steals.

The Wolverines have been struggling recently as they've lost six of their last seven games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-16 record this season. As for the Fighting Illini, their defeat dropped their record down to 17-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Michigan hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76 points per game. However, it's not like Illinois struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Michigan ended up a good deal behind the Fighting Illini in their previous matchup back in January, losing 88-73. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Hawkins, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds. Now that Michigan knows the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Illinois is a big 16-point favorite against Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Illini as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 153.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Illinois has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Michigan.