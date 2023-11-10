Who's Playing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Illinois Fighting Illini

Current Records: Oakland 0-1, Illinois 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois TV: BTN Plus

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

What to Know

The Oakland Golden Grizzlies will head out on the road to face off against the Illinois Fighting Illini at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at State Farm Center. Oakland might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up nine turnovers on Monday.

Oakland had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They fell 79-73 to the Buckeyes.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Trey Townsend, who earned 17 points along with 9 rebounds.

Meanwhile, one look at the score and it should come as no surprise that Illinois was far and away the favorite against Eastern Illinois. The Fighting Illini steamrolled past the Panthers 80-52 at home. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 21% better than the opposition, as Illinois did.

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn was the offensive standout of the matchup as he earned 18 points. Terrence Shannon Jr. was another key contributor, earning 16 points.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: the Buckeyes' victory pushed their record up to 1-0, while the Golden Grizzlies' loss dropped theirs down to 0-1.

Oakland must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 23.5-point spread they're up against. They finished last season with an 11-18-1 record against the spread.

Odds

Illinois is a big 23.5-point favorite against Oakland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Fighting Illini, as the game opened with the Fighting Illini as a 21.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

