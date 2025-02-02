Who's Playing

Ohio State Buckeyes @ Illinois Fighting Illini

Current Records: Ohio State 12-8, Illinois 14-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Illinois Fighting Illini are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at State Farm Center. The Buckeyes are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80 points per game this season.

Illinois is hoping to do what Penn State couldn't on Thursday: put an end to Ohio State's winning streak, which now stands at three games. Everything went Ohio State's way against Penn State as Ohio State made off with an 83-64 win. The Buckeyes have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won eight matches by 19 points or more this season.

Ohio State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in March of 2024.

Meanwhile, Illinois fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Nebraska on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 80-74 to the Cornhuskers. The Fighting Illini didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite their loss, Illinois saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Kasparas Jakucionis, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 13 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Less helpful for Illinois was Ben Humrichous' abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

Ohio State's victory bumped their record up to 12-8. As for Illinois, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-6 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's game: Ohio State has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Illinois, though, as they've only nailed 31.4% of their threes this season. Given Ohio State's sizable advantage in that area, Illinois will need to find a way to close that gap.

Ohio State couldn't quite finish off Illinois in their previous matchup back in March of 2024 and fell 77-74. Can Ohio State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Illinois has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Ohio State.