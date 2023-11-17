Who's Playing

Valparaiso Beacons @ Illinois Fighting Illini

Current Records: Valparaiso 2-1, Illinois 2-1

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois

What to Know

Valparaiso has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Friday. They will take on the Illinois Fighting Illini at 8:00 p.m. ET at State Farm Center. Valparaiso will be strutting in after a victory while Illinois will be stumbling in from a loss.

On Tuesday, the Beacons earned a 64-59 win over the Phoenix.

Valparaiso can attribute much of their success to Jaxon Edwards, who earned 19 points along with 8 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Illinois on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 71-64 to the Golden Eagles.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Marcus Domask, who earned 18 points along with 6 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Terrence Shannon Jr., who earned 21 points.

The Beacons now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Fighting Illini, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 2-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Valparaiso have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Illinois struggles in that department as they've been even better at 42 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Valparaiso might still be hurting after the devastating 82-57 defeat they got from Illinois in their previous matchup back in March of 2017. Can Valparaiso avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Illinois won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.