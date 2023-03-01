Illinois forward Matthew Mayer said Wednesday that he has been out sick multiple days this week due to caffeine-induced poisoning following a heavy dosage of Monster energy drink intake on Sunday. Mayer, who scored 11 points and added three rebounds and a pair of blocks in a 72-60 loss to Ohio State on Sunday afternoon, said he drank six of the energy drinks -- one before the game and five after -- him to be out sick from practice prep this week ahead of the Illini's game Thursday vs. Michigan.

"I've been sick the last few days," said Mayer. "I had caffeine poisoning. I had six Monsters the day of the game -- I only had one before, but I had five after -- because I had like a caffeine-induced euphoria to play video games. So I could barely get out of bed the next day. It was basically like a caffeine hangover."

A 16 ounce can of Monster contains 160 MG of caffeine, thus meaning he consumed roughly 800 MG (!!) of caffeine in Monster alone on Sunday, 640 MG of of which came after the game. That's double what the FDA says is a healthy daily intake of caffeine.

Mayer played 31 minutes on the road against the Buckeyes on Sunday, so the physical toll on his body combined with the caffeine poisoning was probably significant. He was back on the court Wednesday, however, and expects to play Thursday with Michigan coming to town, where he will be honored in the Illini's home finale for Senior Day.

Mayer transferred from Baylor and he has made his presence felt in a big way as the team's second-leading scorer. He has started all 29 of Illinois' games, averaging 12.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per contest.