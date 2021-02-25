The status of Illinois superstar Ayo Dosunmu for Thursday's game against Nebraska -- and for the immediate future -- remains unclear after he suffered a broken nose during the Illini's tilt on Tuesday against Michigan State, according to reports from The Athletic and Yahoo Sports.

Dosunmu sustained the injury late against the Spartans when he went up for a dunk attempt and was fouled hard at the rim by Michigan State big man Mady Sissoko. Sissoko was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul for the play and ejected from the game. Dosunmu fell hard on the baseline and remained there while he received medical attention, but still played the remainder of the game, scoring five points in the closing four minutes in an eventual 81-72 defeat.

"There's a reason they foul as much as any team in the country. They mucked the game up, made it ugly," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said after the game.

Dosunmu is is averaging 21.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game this season. Illinois is set to host Nebraska on Thursday night before a three-game road trip to end the regular season against Wisconsin, Michigan and Ohio State.