Who's Playing

N. Dak. State Bison @ Illinois State Redbirds

Current Records: N. Dak. State 7-4, Illinois State 6-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: CEFCU Arena -- Normal, Illinois

CEFCU Arena -- Normal, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

N. Dak. State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Illinois State Redbirds at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at CEFCU Arena. Illinois State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on N. Dak. State, who comes in off a win.

N. Dak. State scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. They took their match at home with ease, bagging a 108-14 victory over the Wolfpack. That 108-14 margin sets a new team best for N. Dak. State this season.

Meanwhile, Illinois State unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 64-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Spartans. Illinois State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite the loss, Illinois State got a solid performance out of Myles Foster, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and ten rebounds. Less helpful for Illinois State was Malachi Poindexter's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Even though they lost, Illinois State were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Bison pushed their record up to 7-4 with that win, which was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 86.0 points per game. As for the Redbirds, their defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 6-4.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: N. Dak. State just can't miss this season, having made 46.8% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Illinois State, though, as they've only made 41.2% of their shots per game this season. Given N. Dak. State's sizeable advantage in that area, Illinois State will need to find a way to close that gap.