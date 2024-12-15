Who's Playing

Saint Louis Billikens @ Illinois State Redbirds

Current Records: Saint Louis 6-3, Illinois State 5-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: CEFCU Arena -- Normal, Illinois

CEFCU Arena -- Normal, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Illinois State Redbirds and the Saint Louis Billikens will compete for holiday cheer at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at CEFCU Arena. The Redbirds are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.9 points per game this season.

Illinois State took a loss when they played away from home on Wednesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They walked away with a 72-61 victory over Pacific.

Chase Walker was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jack Daugherty, who went 5 for 7 en route to 15 points.

Saint Louis' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. Everything went their way against Chicago State on Sunday as Saint Louis made off with an 85-62 win. The Billikens were heavily favored coming into this matchup, and the results showcase why.

Saint Louis' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Robbie Avila, who had 19 points along with seven rebounds, and Kalu Anya, who almost dropped a double-double on 14 points and nine rebounds. Avila had some trouble finding his footing against San Fran. on Thursday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Gibson Jimerson, who earned 18 points plus seven rebounds.

Saint Louis was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Chicago State only posted 11.

Illinois State's victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-4. As for Saint Louis, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 6-3 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's contest: Illinois State has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 11.1 threes per game. However, it's not like Saint Louis struggles in that department as they've been averaging 10. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Illinois State came up short against Saint Louis when the teams last played back in November of 2023, falling 80-71. Will Illinois State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Saint Louis has won both of the games they've played against Illinois State in the last 3 years.