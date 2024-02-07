Who's Playing

Current Records: UIC 8-15, Illinois State 11-12

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

CEFCU Arena -- Normal, Illinois

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the UIC Flames and the Illinois State Redbirds are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 7th at CEFCU Arena. UIC has now lost eight straight, and the team is hunting for their first win since January 6.

UIC suffered their closest loss since December 12, 2023 on Saturday. They fell just short of the Salukis by a score of 74-71. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for UIC in their matchups with the Salukis: they've now lost four in a row.

UIC's defeat came about despite a quality game from Isaiah Rivera, who scored 28 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Rivera has scored all season.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 15.7% worse than the opposition, a fact Illinois State found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a 73-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Braves. The over/under was set at 133 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Flames have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 11 of their last 12 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-15 record this season. As for the Redbirds, they now have a losing record at 11-12.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's contest: UIC have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.7 threes per game. It's a different story for Illinois State, though, as they've been averaging only 5.9 threes per game. Given UIC's sizable advantage in that area, the Redbirds will need to find a way to close that gap.

UIC is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a six-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Illinois State is a 4.5-point favorite against UIC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 134.5 points.

Series History

Illinois State has won 5 out of their last 7 games against UIC.