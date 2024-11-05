Halftime Report

Illinois State and UT Martin have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but Illinois State leads 31-29 over UT Martin.

If Illinois State keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, UT Martin will be starting their season off on the wrong foot unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

UT Martin Skyhawks @ Illinois State Redbirds

Current Records: UT Martin 0-0, Illinois State 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The UT Martin Skyhawks will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Illinois State Redbirds. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at CEFCU Arena.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's contest: UT Martin dropped bombs up and down the court last season, having averaged 8.8 threes per game. It's a different story for Illinois State, though, as they averaged only 6.1.

Looking back to last season, UT Martin had a stellar season and finished 21-10. On the other hand, Illinois State will seek to improve after finishing 15-16.

Things could have been worse for UT Martin, but things could have been a whole lot better as they took a 74-57 loss to Illinois State in their previous meeting back in December of 2016. Can UT Martin avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

UT Martin is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 17-10 record against the spread.

Odds

Illinois State is a big 13.5-point favorite against UT Martin, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Illinois State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.