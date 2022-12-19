Who's Playing

Chicago State @ Illinois State

Current Records: Chicago State 3-10; Illinois State 5-7

What to Know

The Chicago State Cougars are on the road again Monday and play against the Illinois State Redbirds at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 19 at Redbird Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The matchup between the Cougars and the Southern Illinois Salukis this past Friday was not particularly close, with Chicago State falling 63-52. Guard Jahsean Corbett just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 31 minutes but putting up just six points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, Illinois State ended up a good deal behind the Ball State Cardinals when they played this past Saturday, losing 83-69. Illinois State got double-digit scores from four players: guard Malachi Poindexter (14), forward Kendall Lewis (13), guard Darius Burford (13), and guard Colton Sandage (11).

Chicago State is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The losses put Chicago State at 3-10 and the Redbirds at 5-7. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cougars are stumbling into the game with the 33rd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.4 on average. Illinois States have had an even harder time: they are second worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Redbird Arena -- Normal, Illinois

Redbird Arena -- Normal, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.00

Odds

The Redbirds are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Redbirds as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Illinois State have won all of the games they've played against Chicago State in the last eight years.