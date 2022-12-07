Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan @ Illinois State

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 2-7; Illinois State 3-6

What to Know

The Illinois State Redbirds will stay at home another game and welcome the Eastern Michigan Eagles at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 7 at Redbird Arena. If the contest is anything like the Eagles' 103-98 victory from their previous meeting in November of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Illinois State was able to grind out a solid win over the Belmont Bruins on Sunday, winning 87-77.

Meanwhile, EMU suffered a grim 101-73 defeat to the Florida Atlantic Owls on Sunday.

The Redbirds are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 2-7), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.

Illinois State is now 3-6 while EMU sits at 2-7. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Illinois State is stumbling into the game with the 19th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64.8 on average. The Eagles have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 360th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 82.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Redbird Arena -- Normal, Illinois

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Redbirds are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Redbirds as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Eastern Michigan won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.