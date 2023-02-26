Who's Playing
Evansville @ Illinois State
Current Records: Evansville 5-25; Illinois State 10-20
What to Know
The Evansville Aces are 3-14 against the Illinois State Redbirds since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. Evansville and Illinois State will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 3 p.m. ET at Redbird Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
The Aces were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Wednesday as they fell 82-76 to the Illinois-Chicago Flames. Evansville's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Yacine Toumi, who had 20 points along with eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, Illinois State was pulverized by the Drake Bulldogs 82-51 this past Wednesday. Guard Darius Burford (16 points) was the top scorer for Illinois State.
Evansville is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Now might not be the best time to take the Aces against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.
Evansville is now 5-25 while the Redbirds sit at 10-20. Evansville is 4-20 after losses this year, Illinois State 5-14.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Redbird Arena -- Normal, Illinois
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.00
Odds
The Redbirds are a big 10-point favorite against the Aces, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Illinois State have won 14 out of their last 17 games against Evansville.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Illinois State 69 vs. Evansville 61
- Jan 23, 2022 - Evansville 56 vs. Illinois State 53
- Jan 21, 2022 - Illinois State 94 vs. Evansville 56
- Jan 10, 2021 - Illinois State 73 vs. Evansville 68
- Jan 09, 2021 - Evansville 57 vs. Illinois State 48
- Feb 29, 2020 - Illinois State 71 vs. Evansville 60
- Jan 29, 2020 - Illinois State 77 vs. Evansville 66
- Mar 07, 2019 - Illinois State 65 vs. Evansville 60
- Jan 19, 2019 - Illinois State 78 vs. Evansville 70
- Jan 05, 2019 - Illinois State 58 vs. Evansville 46
- Feb 03, 2018 - Illinois State 75 vs. Evansville 71
- Dec 23, 2017 - Illinois State 72 vs. Evansville 66
- Mar 03, 2017 - Illinois State 80 vs. Evansville 69
- Jan 29, 2017 - Illinois State 69 vs. Evansville 59
- Dec 29, 2016 - Illinois State 62 vs. Evansville 50
- Feb 11, 2016 - Illinois State 70 vs. Evansville 60
- Jan 15, 2016 - Evansville 66 vs. Illinois State 55