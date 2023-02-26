Who's Playing

Evansville @ Illinois State

Current Records: Evansville 5-25; Illinois State 10-20

What to Know

The Evansville Aces are 3-14 against the Illinois State Redbirds since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. Evansville and Illinois State will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 3 p.m. ET at Redbird Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Aces were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Wednesday as they fell 82-76 to the Illinois-Chicago Flames. Evansville's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Yacine Toumi, who had 20 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Illinois State was pulverized by the Drake Bulldogs 82-51 this past Wednesday. Guard Darius Burford (16 points) was the top scorer for Illinois State.

Evansville is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Now might not be the best time to take the Aces against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

Evansville is now 5-25 while the Redbirds sit at 10-20. Evansville is 4-20 after losses this year, Illinois State 5-14.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Redbird Arena -- Normal, Illinois

Redbird Arena -- Normal, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.00

Odds

The Redbirds are a big 10-point favorite against the Aces, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Illinois State have won 14 out of their last 17 games against Evansville.