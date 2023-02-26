Who's Playing

Evansville @ Illinois State

Current Records: Evansville 5-25; Illinois State 10-20

What to Know

The Evansville Aces are 3-14 against the Illinois State Redbirds since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Evansville and Illinois State will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 3 p.m. ET at Redbird Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Aces were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 82-76 to the Illinois-Chicago Flames. Despite the loss, Evansville got a solid performance out of forward Yacine Toumi, who had 20 points along with eight boards.

Meanwhile,'s it's hard to picture a worse defeat than the 82-51 bruising that Illinois State suffered against the Drake Bulldogs on Wednesday. Guard Darius Burford (16 points) was the top scorer for Illinois State.

Evansville is now 5-25 while the Redbirds sit at 10-20. The Aces are 4-20 after losses this year, Illinois State 5-14.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Redbird Arena -- Normal, Illinois

Redbird Arena -- Normal, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Illinois State have won 14 out of their last 17 games against Evansville.