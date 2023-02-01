Who's Playing

Illinois-Chicago @ Illinois State

Current Records: Illinois-Chicago 9-14; Illinois State 9-14

What to Know

A Missouri Valley battle is on tap between the Illinois State Redbirds and the Illinois-Chicago Flames at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Redbird Arena. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 106 points combined.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Illinois State beat the Southern Illinois Salukis 72-66 on Sunday. Guard Seneca Knight and forward Kendall Lewis were among the main playmakers for the Redbirds as the former had 24 points and the latter dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Illinois-Chicago came up short against the Bradley Braves on Sunday, falling 83-76. A silver lining for Illinois-Chicago was the play of guard Jace Carter, who posted a double-double on 25 points and ten boards.

Illinois State's win brought them up to 9-14 while Illinois-Chicago's loss pulled them down to an identical 9-14. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Redbirds are 32nd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.2 on average. The Flames have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.50% percent of their shots, which is the 27th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Redbird Arena -- Normal, Illinois

Redbird Arena -- Normal, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Illinois State have won three out of their last five games against Illinois-Chicago.