Illinois State vs. Loyola-Chicago: Watch online, live stream, TV, channel, picks, odds

The Redbirds and Ramblers will square off Sunday with an NCAA Tournament berth on the line

How to watch Illinois State vs. Loyola-Chicago

  • Date: Sunday, March 4
  • Time: 2:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Streaming: CBSSports.com | CBS Sports App

Odds and analysis

Odds: Check Sportsline's College Basketball pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis: Loyola-Chicago avoided an upset Saturday by besting Bradley 62-54, but even its narrow victory was nowhere close to as razor thin as its MVC championship challenger Illinois State had to endure.

The Redbirds went to overtime against Southern Illinois on Saturday evening before winning 76-68, setting up a Ramblers-Redbirds Missouri Valley title game with an automatic NCAA Tournament berth on the line.

