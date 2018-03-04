Illinois State vs. Loyola-Chicago: Watch online, live stream, TV, channel, picks, odds

How to watch Illinois State vs. Loyola-Chicago



Time: 2:05 p.m. ET



Where: Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri



TV: CBS Sports Network



Streaming: CBSSports.com | CBS Sports App



CBS Sports Network Streaming: CBSSports.com | CBS Sports App

Odds and analysis



Analysis: Loyola-Chicago avoided an upset Saturday by besting Bradley 62-54, but even its narrow victory was nowhere close to as razor thin as its MVC championship challenger Illinois State had to endure.

The Redbirds went to overtime against Southern Illinois on Saturday evening before winning 76-68, setting up a Ramblers-Redbirds Missouri Valley title game with an automatic NCAA Tournament berth on the line.