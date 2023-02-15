Who's Playing

Murray State @ Illinois State

Current Records: Murray State 13-13; Illinois State 10-17

What to Know

The Illinois State Redbirds haven't won a matchup against the Murray State Racers since Dec. 13 of 2015, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Illinois State and MSU will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8 p.m. ET at Redbird Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Redbirds were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 81-76 to the Valparaiso Beacons. Illinois State's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Seneca Knight, who had 20 points, and guard Darius Burford, who had 17 points and five assists.

Meanwhile,'s it's hard to picture a worse loss than the 83-48 bruising that MSU suffered against the Bradley Braves this past Saturday. Forward DJ Burns (13 points) was the top scorer for MSU.

Illinois State is now 10-17 while the Racers sit at 13-13. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Redbirds are stumbling into the game with the 22nd most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.6 on average. MSU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are seventh worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Redbird Arena -- Normal, Illinois

Redbird Arena -- Normal, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Murray State have won five out of their last six games against Illinois State.