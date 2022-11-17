Who's Playing

NW State @ Illinois State

Current Records: NW State 2-2; Illinois State 2-1

What to Know

The NW State Demons will square off against the Illinois State Redbirds on the road at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Redbird Arena. These two teams are tiptoeing into their contest after sneaking past their previous opponents.

NW State escaped with a win on Monday against the TCU Horned Frogs by the margin of a single free throw, 64-63. NW State's guard JaMonta Black was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 7-for-13 from beyond the arc and finishing with 25 points.

The Redbirds are hoping for another win. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Demons this past Saturday, sneaking past 69-67. Illinois State can attribute much of their success to Kendall Lewis, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 13 rebounds.

NW State is now 2-2 while Illinois State sits at 2-1. NW State is 0-1 after wins this year, Illinois State 1-0.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Redbird Arena -- Normal, Illinois

Redbird Arena -- Normal, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Illinois State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.