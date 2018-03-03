Illinois State vs. Southern Illinois: Watch online, live stream, TV, channel, picks, odds

The Redbirds and Salukis will duke it out for a chance to advance to the MVC title game

How to watch Southern Illinois vs. Illinois State

  • Date: Saturday, March 3
  • Time: 6:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Scottrade Center in St. Louis, New York
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Streaming: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fuboTV and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com

Odds and analysis

Odds via SportsLine: Southern Illinois -1

Analysis: Two regular-season games between Southern Illinois and Illinois State were decided by a combined 12 points and featured a fun overtime game in early February. The programs split the regular-season series, so Saturday's MVC semifinal game will determine not only the season victor, but the team that advances to the conference title game with an automatic NCAA Tournament berth on the line.

Southern Illinois has the slight edge as a one-point favorite, according to SportsLine, but I like the Redbirds here. Keyshawn Evans and Milik Yarbrough are playing some of their best ball of the season, and I think that continues in a win on Saturday afternoon.

