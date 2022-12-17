Who's Playing

Alabama A&M @ No. 18 Illinois

Current Records: Alabama A&M 3-6; Illinois 7-3

What to Know

The #18 Illinois Fighting Illini will play host again and welcome the Alabama A&M Bulldogs to State Farm Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET Saturday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Illinois entered their game against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The contest between them was not particularly close, with the Fighting Illini falling 74-59. If the result catches you off guard, it should: they were far and away the favorite. Guard Matthew Mayer (14 points) was the top scorer for Illinois.

Meanwhile, Alabama A&M came up short against the South Alabama Jaguars on Monday, falling 78-71.

This next matchup looks promising for Illinois, who are favored by a full 31 points. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Saturday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The losses put Illinois at 7-3 and the Bulldogs at 3-6. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Fighting Illini are 45th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.8 on average. To make matters even worse for Illinois, Alabama A&M comes into the game boasting the 30th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 17.3. Maybe that strength will give Alabama A&M the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Fighting Illini are a big 31-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Illini as a 31.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.