The third-seeded Illinois Fighting Illini and 11th-seeded Duquesne Dukes square off in a 2024 NCAA Tournament second-round matchup as they try to reach the Sweet 16. The Dukes (25-11), who won the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, are looking to win back-to-back NCAA Tournament games for the first time. The Fighting Illini (27-8), winners of the Big Ten Tournament, are making their fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and 34th overall. The winner will face the winner of the Washington State vs. Iowa State matchup in the Sweet 16.

Tipoff from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb., is set for 8:40 p.m. ET. Illinois leads the all-time series 2-1, last meeting in December 1988. The Fighting Illini are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Duquesne vs. Illinois odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 148. Before making any Illinois vs. Duquesne picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Duquesne vs. Illinois spread: Illinois -10

Duquesne vs. Illinois over/under: 148 points

Duquesne vs. Illinois money line: Duquesne +395, Illinois -540

DUQ: The Dukes have hit the game total under in 25 of their last 32 games (+18.40 units)

ILL: The Fighting Illini have hit the game total over in 23 of their last 28 games (+17.45 units)

Why Illinois can cover

The Fighting Illini have been red hot, winning eight of nine, and are led by senior guard Terrence Shannon Jr. The fifth-year player has scored 25 or more points in each of the last five games. He scored 26 points and added four assists, two rebounds, two blocks and two steals in the first-round win over Morehead State on Thursday. He had 40 points, two steals and two rebounds in a 98-87 win over Nebraska in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. In 29 games, including 28 starts, he is averaging 23.1 points, four rebounds, 2.2 assists and one steal in 34.1 minutes.

Senior forward Marcus Domask is coming off a triple-double in the NCAA Tournament win over Morehead State on Thursday. He scored 12 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 10 assists. He went off for 26 points and added eight assists and seven rebounds in a 93-87 win over Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament title game on Sunday. In 35 games, all starts, he is averaging 15.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 34.5 minutes.

Why Duquesne can cover

Senior guard Dae Dae Grant has been on fire of late. In Thursday's NCAA first-round win over BYU, he poured in 19 points, while adding three rebounds and two assists. He had 27 points, three assists and two rebounds in a 70-60 win over St. Bonaventure in the Atlantic 10 Tournament semifinals on March 16. He has scored 30 or more points in three games, including a 31-point performance in an 81-66 victory over Saint Louis on Feb. 20. In 33 games, including 31 starts, he is averaging 16.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and one steal in 32.9 minutes.

Senior guard Jimmy Clark III is another offensive force for the Dukes. In 36 games, all starts, he is averaging 15 points, 3.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 steals in 31.1 minutes. He was a major reason Duquesne was able to oust the sixth-seeded BYU Cougars on Thursday, scoring 11 points, while adding four assists, two rebounds and four steals. He had 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists in the A-10 semifinal win over St. Bonaventure.

